Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mali Deepens Crackdown on Civil Society

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The leader of Mali’s junta, Lt. Col. Assimi Goita, center, attends an independence day military parade on September 22, 2022, in Bamako, Mali. © 2022 AP Photo Mali’s minister of territorial administration’s order to dissolve a student association is just the latest in a series of government actions to crack down on freedom of association. The minister said that the Association of Pupils and Students of Mali (L’Association des Elèves et Etudiants du Mali, AEEM) was responsible for “violence and clashes in schools and universities,” and that in 2017 and 2018 the security…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
