Levelling up is not working as promised – our research shows why
By Abigail Taylor, Research Fellow, City-Region Economic Development Institute (City-REDI), University of Birmingham
Anne Green, Professor of Regional Economic Development, University of Birmingham
Hannes Read, Policy and Data Analyst, University of Birmingham
English councils have neither the ongoing funding or the staffing needed to effectively deliver on the government’s economic development promises.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, March 15, 2024