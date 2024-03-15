Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

DRC: Reinstating executions shows a callous disregard for human rights

By Amnesty International
Responding to the news that the Democratic Republic of Congo’s government wants to resume executions, after a hiatus of two decades, in a bid to combat armed groups and gang violence, Tigere Chagutah, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, said: “The government’s decision to reinstate executions is a gross injustice for people […] The post DRC: Reinstating executions shows a callous disregard for human rights appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
