Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU/Egypt: Put human rights at the centre of all cooperation

By Amnesty International
Ahead of the European Union’s (EU) leaders meeting with the Egyptian president in Cairo (17 March 2024), Amnesty International called for all leaders to ensure that respect for human rights is at the centre of all ties between the EU and Egypt. “As EU leaders seek to strengthen their ties with Egypt, they must not […] The post EU/Egypt: Put human rights at the centre of all cooperation appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Mali Deepens Crackdown on Civil Society
~ Tapeworm larvae found in man’s brain – how did they get there?
~ Elephant calves have been found buried – what does that mean?
~ Elon Musk’s brain implant company offers an intriguing glimpse of an internet connecting human minds
~ Levelling up is not working as promised – our research shows why
~ Gut microbiome: meet Roseburia intestinalis — the energy-producing bacterium that helps us fight against disease
~ The millions of people not looking for work in the UK may be prioritising education, health and freedom
~ This 18th-century shell collection, saved from a skip, tells a story of empire, explorers and women’s equality
~ Why Fani Willis was allowed to stay on as prosecutor of criminal case against Trump in Georgia – and what happens next
~ DRC: Reinstating executions shows a callous disregard for human rights
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter