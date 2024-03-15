Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

India Activates Discriminatory Citizenship Law

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Protesters demonstrate against the Citizenship Amendment Act in New Delhi, India, December 27, 2019. © 2019 AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File This week, India’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government began implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which parliament had enacted in 2019. The law fast-tracks citizenship requests from non-Muslims fleeing religious persecution from India’s Muslim-majority neighbors – Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh – but excludes Muslim refugees from those countries. Before the government enacted the law, Home Minister…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
