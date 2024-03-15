Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Belarus: Open letter to Ambassadors of Member States of the UN Human Rights Council (UN HRC)

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image © Excellencies, We, the undersigned human rights organisations, write to urge your delegation to support the renewal of the Special Rapportur on Belarus, and the establishment of an independent accountability mechanism to build upon and take forward the work of the OHCHR Examination on Belarus this session. We consider both mechanisms to be crucial to addressing the dire human rights situation in Belarus – ensuring comprehensive oversight of the situation, addressing the impunity fueling grave abuses, and supporting human rights defenders and victims and survivors of…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ World News in Brief: Rights chief appalled at Nigeria mass abductions, ‘pervasive’ hunger in streets of Sudan, Syria child crisis
~ EU Deal with Egypt Rewards Authoritarianism, Betrays “EU Values”
~ India Activates Discriminatory Citizenship Law
~ ‘Gross negligence’: why a parent like James Crumbley can be found guilty for their child’s crimes
~ Undersea cables for Africa’s internet retrace history and leave digital gaps as they connect continents
~ The mystery of consciousness shows there may be a limit to what science alone can achieve
~ Haiku has captured the essence of seasons for centuries – new poems contain a trace of climate change
~ Child health is in crisis in the UK – here’s what needs to change
~ Ravenser Odd: the medieval city Yorkshire lost to the sea
~ Fuel poverty in England is probably 2.5 times higher than government statistics show
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter