Human Rights Observatory

Undersea cables for Africa’s internet retrace history and leave digital gaps as they connect continents

By Jess Auerbach Jahajeeah, Associate Professor, Graduate School of Business, University of Cape Town
Large parts of west and central Africa, as well as some countries in the south of the continent, were left without internet services on 14 March because of failures on four of the fibre optic cables that run below the world’s oceans. Nigeria, Côte d'Ivoire, Liberia, Ghana, Burkina Faso and South Africa were among the worst affected. By midday on 15 March the problem had not been resolved. Microsoft warned…The Conversation


© The Conversation
