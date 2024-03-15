Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Haiku has captured the essence of seasons for centuries – new poems contain a trace of climate change

By Jasmin Kirkbride, Lecturer in Publishing, University of East Anglia
Paul Chambers, PhD Candidate in Creative Writing, University of Bristol
A successful haiku could be described as a half-finished poem. Originating in Japan in the 17th century, the haiku uses a combination of sensory language, seasonal references, a sense of contrast and a focus on the present tense to share an experience between writer and reader.

It relies on the reader to “finish” the poem by employing their recollections of sensations and emotions to connect to the moment described as vividly as they do their own experiences.

Haiku often depict moments in a particular season…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ World News in Brief: Rights chief appalled at Nigeria mass abductions, ‘pervasive’ hunger in streets of Sudan, Syria child crisis
~ EU Deal with Egypt Rewards Authoritarianism, Betrays “EU Values”
~ India Activates Discriminatory Citizenship Law
~ Belarus: Open letter to Ambassadors of Member States of the UN Human Rights Council (UN HRC)
~ ‘Gross negligence’: why a parent like James Crumbley can be found guilty for their child’s crimes
~ Undersea cables for Africa’s internet retrace history and leave digital gaps as they connect continents
~ The mystery of consciousness shows there may be a limit to what science alone can achieve
~ Child health is in crisis in the UK – here’s what needs to change
~ Ravenser Odd: the medieval city Yorkshire lost to the sea
~ Fuel poverty in England is probably 2.5 times higher than government statistics show
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter