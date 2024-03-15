Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine war: ten years after Putin annexed Crimea, Russia’s grip on the peninsula looks shaky

By Stefan Wolff, Professor of International Security, University of Birmingham
While Ukraine’s fortunes on the battlefield have been mixed, its operations in Crimea and the Black Sea have been rather more successful.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ World News in Brief: Rights chief appalled at Nigeria mass abductions, ‘pervasive’ hunger in streets of Sudan, Syria child crisis
~ EU Deal with Egypt Rewards Authoritarianism, Betrays “EU Values”
~ India Activates Discriminatory Citizenship Law
~ Belarus: Open letter to Ambassadors of Member States of the UN Human Rights Council (UN HRC)
~ ‘Gross negligence’: why a parent like James Crumbley can be found guilty for their child’s crimes
~ Undersea cables for Africa’s internet retrace history and leave digital gaps as they connect continents
~ The mystery of consciousness shows there may be a limit to what science alone can achieve
~ Haiku has captured the essence of seasons for centuries – new poems contain a trace of climate change
~ Child health is in crisis in the UK – here’s what needs to change
~ Ravenser Odd: the medieval city Yorkshire lost to the sea
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter