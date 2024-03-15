Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Brazil: Comply with Rulings on Police Violence

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Families of victims and residents march against police abuse in the context of an operation in Baixada Santista, state of São Paulo, Brazil, March 3, 2024. © 2024 Cesar Muñoz/Human Rights Watch (São Paulo)  – The Brazilian government should comply with two new rulings by the Inter-American Court of Human Rights that found Brazil responsible for serious human rights violations by the police, Human Rights Watch said today. The decisions, published on March 14, 2024, in cases involving police killings in São Paulo and Paraná states, come as São Paulo police are in the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ I lost hope and will to live in Russian jail, says Ukraine prisoner of war
~ How meth became an epidemic in America, and what’s happening now that it’s faded from the headlines
~ The hostility Black women face in higher education carries dire consequences
~ Why do airlines charge so much for checked bags? This obscure rule helps explain why
~ Israel’s army exemptions for the ultra-Orthodox are part of a bigger challenge: The Jewish state is divided over the Jewish religion
~ What is the ‘great replacement theory’? A scholar of race relations explains
~ Pacemaker powered by light eliminates need for batteries and allows the heart to function more naturally − new research
~ Did Biden really steal the election? Students learn how to debunk conspiracy theories in this course
~ Trump wouldn’t be the first presidential candidate to campaign from a prison cell
~ How ‘Dune’ became a beacon for the fledgling environmental movement − and a rallying cry for the new science of ecology
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter