Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gambia: Parliament must not lift the ban against female genital mutilation

By Amnesty International
Responding to the upcoming vote in Gambia’s parliament on 18 March on a bill to reverse the ban on female genital mutilation (FGM), Michèle Eken, senior researcher at Amnesty International’s West and Central Africa office, said:  “This bill would set a dangerous precedent for women’s rights and tarnish Gambia’s human rights record. We urge parliament […] The post Gambia: Parliament must not lift the ban against female genital mutilation appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ I lost hope and will to live in Russian jail, says Ukraine prisoner of war
~ Brazil: Comply with Rulings on Police Violence
~ How meth became an epidemic in America, and what’s happening now that it’s faded from the headlines
~ The hostility Black women face in higher education carries dire consequences
~ Why do airlines charge so much for checked bags? This obscure rule helps explain why
~ Israel’s army exemptions for the ultra-Orthodox are part of a bigger challenge: The Jewish state is divided over the Jewish religion
~ What is the ‘great replacement theory’? A scholar of race relations explains
~ Pacemaker powered by light eliminates need for batteries and allows the heart to function more naturally − new research
~ Did Biden really steal the election? Students learn how to debunk conspiracy theories in this course
~ Trump wouldn’t be the first presidential candidate to campaign from a prison cell
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter