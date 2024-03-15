Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU: New European business human rights law passes crucial vote

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the EU Council reaching an agreement today on new business human rights legislation, known as the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD), Amnesty International’s Policy Advisor on Business and Human Rights, Hannah Storey, said: “Today’s vote in the EU Council is an important moment for the advancement of human rights. Nonetheless it is […] The post EU: New European business human rights law passes crucial vote appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
