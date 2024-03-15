Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Kyrgyzstan: Veto Law to Curb Civil Society

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Japarov addresses a Summit of the Intergovernmental Council of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, December 9, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin (New York, March 15, 2024) – Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov should support Kyrgyzstan’s nongovernmental sector and withdraw the abusive “foreign representatives” draft law aimed at silencing the country’s vibrant and vocal civil society, Human Rights Watch said today. The draft law passed its third parliamentary reading on March 14, 2024, and the president has a month to…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
