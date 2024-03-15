Tolerance.ca
Prosecution Seeks Crimes against Humanity Charges in Guinea Massacre Trial

By Human Rights Watch
Earlier this month, in the landmark trial of Guinea's former president and 10 others, including former ministers, who are accused of responsibility for a massacre and rapes in a stadium, the prosecution team requested the reclassification of charges to crimes against humanity. The trial is currently suspended until March 18, 2024,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
