In China, Nobel winner and writer Mo Yan accused of lacking patriotism

By China Media Project
An online nationalist wins popular support for his lawsuit against Nobel winner Mo Yan, demanding the removal of the writer's books from circulation and RMB 1.5 billion in damages.


© Global Voices -
