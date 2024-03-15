Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

There’s an extra $1 billion on the table for NT schools. This could change lives if spent well

By Ruth Wallace, Director, Northern Institute, Charles Darwin University
Sally Knipe, Associate Professor Education, Charles Darwin University
Tracy Woodroffe, 2024 ACSES First Nations Fellow, Senior Lecturer in Indigenous Knowledges, Charles Darwin University
The federal and NT governments have just made a ‘historic’ funding announcement of about $1 billion for schools in the territory.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
