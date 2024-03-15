Tolerance.ca
‘An exceptionally queasy atmosphere’: the unsettling new Aussie horror You’ll Never Find Me

By Erin Harrington, Senior Lecturer in English and Cultural Studies, University of Canterbury
In the middle of the night, during a terrible thunderstorm, a sodden stranger knocks on Patrick’s door hoping to use a phone. Insomniac Patrick (Brendan Rock) is a paranoid, bearded loner who sits alone in his dimly-lit mobile home as if he is waiting for a dawn that may never come. The nameless, barefoot visitor (Jordan Cowan), a 20-something woman with long dark hair and haunted eyes, seems unsure if she’s stumbled across a saviour, or a predator.

This unexpected encounter opens the Australian psychological horror film You’ll Never Find Me, an unsettling and economical chamber piece…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
