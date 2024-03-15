Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ultra-fast fashion is a disturbing trend undermining efforts to make the whole industry more sustainable

By Taylor Brydges, Research Principal, University of Technology Sydney
We know fast fashion is bad for the environment. Ultra-fast fashion makes matters worse. This disturbing trend towards disposable clothing is the opposite of sustainable. Here’s what must be done.The Conversation


© The Conversation
