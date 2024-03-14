Tolerance.ca
Guerrilla festival no-photo2024 is highlighting the unseen work of Palestinian photographers in Gaza

By Cherine Fahd, Associate Professor Visual Communication, University of Technology Sydney

No photos of the war. No photos of its victims. No mention of the hundreds of photographers who have died taking them. We are a group of activists and artists who believe the future will be shaped by those who can see it. We stand together against the forces that refuse to let us. The future is being shaped by art festivals that choose what we see. Hiding behind the pretty face of diversity, while refusing to see the genocide.

This arresting public statement accompanies a series of large-scale street posters called no-photo2024.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
