Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Love, loss and tears – but also laughter: Belvoir’s compelling and skilful staging of Holding the Man

By Huw Griffiths, Associate Professor of English Literature, University of Sydney
Eamon Flack’s production captures well – and with a lovely, light touch – the sense of fleeting memories that are, nevertheless, still available to us.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What is minoxidil, the anti-balding hair growth treatment? Here’s what the science says
~ Guerrilla festival no-photo2024 is highlighting the unseen work of Palestinian photographers in Gaza
~ Lost in translation: the geopolitical risks of declining foreign language learning in Australia and NZ
~ Debate: The amorality of ‘Oppenheimer’
~ The Kate Middleton photo scandal: When does editing become manipulation?
~ NZ’s new disclosure scheme for pharma payments to doctors falls short of best practice
~ From malaria, to smallpox, to polio – here’s how we know life in ancient Egypt was ravaged by disease
~ What washing machine settings can I use to make my clothes last longer?
~ Friday essay: from political bees to talking pigs – how ancient thinkers saw the human-animal divide
~ Meet the kowari: a pint-sized predator on the fast track to extinction
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter