Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From malaria, to smallpox, to polio – here’s how we know life in ancient Egypt was ravaged by disease

By Thomas Jeffries, Senior Lecturer in Microbiology, Western Sydney University
The mention of ancient Egypt usually conjures images of colossal pyramids and precious, golden tombs.

But as with most civilisations, the invisible world of infectious disease underpinned life and death along the Nile. In fact, fear of disease was so pervasive it influenced social and religious customs. It even featured in the statues, monuments and graves of the Kingdom of the Pharaohs.

By studying ancient specimens and artefacts, scientists are uncovering how disease rocked this ancient culture.

Tutankhamun’s malaria, and other examples


The most…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Debate: The amorality of ‘Oppenheimer’
~ The Kate Middleton photo scandal: When does editing become manipulation?
~ NZ’s new disclosure scheme for pharma payments to doctors falls short of best practice
~ What washing machine settings can I use to make my clothes last longer?
~ Friday essay: from political bees to talking pigs – how ancient thinkers saw the human-animal divide
~ Meet the kowari: a pint-sized predator on the fast track to extinction
~ ‘I’m home’: how co-operative housing could take pressure off Australia’s housing crisis
~ Could ADHD drugs reduce the risk of early death? Unpacking the findings from a new Swedish study
~ We teach school kids about safe sex. We need to teach safe sexting too
~ In France, abortion rights and hijab bans highlight a double standard on women’s rights
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter