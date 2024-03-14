What washing machine settings can I use to make my clothes last longer?
By Alessandra Sutti, Associate Professor, Institute for Frontier Materials, Deakin University
Amol Patil, Reseach Engineer, Deakin University
Maryam Naebe, Associate professor, Deakin University
Orbiting 400 kilometres above Earth’s surface, the astronauts on the International Space Station live a pretty normal social life, if not for one thing: they happily wear their unwashed clothes for days and weeks at a time. They can’t do their laundry just yet because water is scarce up there.
But down here on Earth, washing…
© The Conversation
- Thursday, March 14, 2024