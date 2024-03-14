Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Could ADHD drugs reduce the risk of early death? Unpacking the findings from a new Swedish study

By Hassan Vally, Associate Professor, Epidemiology, Deakin University
The study found people with ADHD who took medication had a lower risk of dying from unnatural causes than those with ADHD who were not taking medication.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Debate: The amorality of ‘Oppenheimer’
~ The Kate Middleton photo scandal: When does editing become manipulation?
~ NZ’s new disclosure scheme for pharma payments to doctors falls short of best practice
~ From malaria, to smallpox, to polio – here’s how we know life in ancient Egypt was ravaged by disease
~ What washing machine settings can I use to make my clothes last longer?
~ Friday essay: from political bees to talking pigs – how ancient thinkers saw the human-animal divide
~ Meet the kowari: a pint-sized predator on the fast track to extinction
~ ‘I’m home’: how co-operative housing could take pressure off Australia’s housing crisis
~ We teach school kids about safe sex. We need to teach safe sexting too
~ In France, abortion rights and hijab bans highlight a double standard on women’s rights
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter