We teach school kids about safe sex. We need to teach safe sexting too

By Giselle Natassia Woodley, Researcher and Phd Candidate, Edith Cowan University
Lelia Green, Professor of Communications, Edith Cowan University
Sexting involves taking self-made naked or partially naked sexual photos, videos or explicit texts and sending them online or via a mobile phone. They are more commonly referred to as “nudes” or “dick pics” by young people.

A 2021 survey of almost 7,000 Australian teenagers (aged 14 to 18) found sexting was “ordinary practice” for young people. Of those surveyed, 86% reported they had received sexts and 70% said they had sent them.

Our new


