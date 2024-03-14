Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Housing policies need to fully consider market dynamics to move beyond ‘tall and sprawl’ cities

By Dawn Parker, Professor in the School of Planning, Faculty of Environment, University of Waterloo
The federal Task Force for Housing and Climate recently released its final recommendations for solving Canada’s housing crisis. The Blueprint for More and Better Housing contains suggestions for adding new affordable and climate-friendly homes by 2030.

The task force was launched in September 2023 to help federal, provincial and municipal governments address housing affordability and the climate crises in Canada. The report is aimed at building 3.8 million…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Debate: The amorality of ‘Oppenheimer’
~ The Kate Middleton photo scandal: When does editing become manipulation?
~ NZ’s new disclosure scheme for pharma payments to doctors falls short of best practice
~ From malaria, to smallpox, to polio – here’s how we know life in ancient Egypt was ravaged by disease
~ What washing machine settings can I use to make my clothes last longer?
~ Friday essay: from political bees to talking pigs – how ancient thinkers saw the human-animal divide
~ Meet the kowari: a pint-sized predator on the fast track to extinction
~ ‘I’m home’: how co-operative housing could take pressure off Australia’s housing crisis
~ Could ADHD drugs reduce the risk of early death? Unpacking the findings from a new Swedish study
~ We teach school kids about safe sex. We need to teach safe sexting too
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter