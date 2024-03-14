Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Out of Sight, Afghans Are Going Hungry

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An Afghan woman carries empty containers to fetch water in Nahr-e-Shahi district in Balkh province, Afghanistan, August 6, 2023.  © 2023 Ali Khara/Reuters “The situation is getting worse every day,” Ahmad, a former journalist in Herat, Afghanistan, told me. “I don’t think anyone can afford to buy enough food anymore.” Afghanistan has been in the throes of an economic crisis for more than two years, after donors cut foreign funding in response to the Taliban takeover in 2021 and suspended Afghanistan’s Central Bank from the international system. The Taliban's violations…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ukraine war: a warning for Kyiv’s western allies from the failed Polish uprising of 1830-31
~ Nine years after #OscarsSoWhite, a look at what’s changed
~ Is it ethical to watch AI pornography?
~ Eight ways to overhaul the UK’s inadequate sewer system
~ Ramadan and Lent fasts could have cardiovascular benefits
~ Mike Tyson is getting back in the ring at 58 – what could go wrong?
~ Buying your first home? Here’s how to increase your chances of getting a mortgage
~ The sunken treasure of the San José shipwreck is contested – but its real riches go beyond coins and jewels
~ Ukraine recap: Russian election special – and the winner will be … Vladimir Putin
~ ‘My boyhood football club wants to kill me’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter