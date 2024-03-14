Tolerance.ca
Eight ways to overhaul the UK’s inadequate sewer system

By William Perry, Postdoctoral Research Associate at the School of Biosciences, Cardiff University
The recent surge in public scrutiny over untreated sewage in waterways paints a stark picture of the UK’s ageing sewer network.

Combined sewer overflows (CSOs) are a legacy of a bygone era. Victorian combined sewers, designed to collect both sewage and surface water runoff, are buckling under the pressure. When excess rainwater overwhelms their capacity, overflows are triggered, releasing untreated sewage and rainwater directly into rivers, lakes and the sea.

While CSOs were originally intended…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
