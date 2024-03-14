Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ramadan and Lent fasts could have cardiovascular benefits

By Duane Mellor, Lead for Evidence-Based Medicine and Nutrition, Aston Medical School, Aston University
Food abstinence is all the rage when it comes to health and wellbeing, it seems. Wherever you look, from the UK’s prime minister, Rishi Sunak, to Hollywood celebrities like Thor star Chris Hemsworth, someone’s extolling the virtues of fasting for mind and body.

According to reports, Sunak considers…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
