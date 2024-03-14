Tolerance.ca
Mike Tyson is getting back in the ring at 58 – what could go wrong?

By Stephen Hughes, Senior Lecturer in Medicine, Anglia Ruskin University
If at 58, I were to agree to a boxing match with a person half my age, much alarm would be caused. My daughters would burst into tears, my partner would have strong words, and my students would have final confirmation that I had lost the plot. I, however, am not “Iron Mike” Tyson.

On July 20, the former heavyweight boxing world champion is due to step into the ring at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, to fight YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. Tyson will be 58,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
