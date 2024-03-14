For-profit nursing homes are cutting corners on safety and draining resources with financial shenanigans − especially at midsize chains that dodge public scrutiny
By Sean Campbell, Investigative journalist, The Conversation
Charlene Harrington, Professor Emeritus of Social Behavioral Sciences, University of California, San Francisco
Owners of midsize nursing home chains drain billions from facilities, hiding behind opaque accounting practices and harming the elderly as government, which has the power to stop it, falls short.
© The Conversation
- Thursday, March 14, 2024