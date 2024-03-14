Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sewage leaks put South Africa’s freshwater at risk: how citizen scientists are helping clean up

By Jim Taylor, Research Associate, Centre for Water Resources Research, School of Agricultural, Earth and Environmental Sciences, University of KwaZulu-Natal
Mark Graham, Aquatic Ecologist, Centre for Water Resources Research, School of Agricultural, Earth and Environmental Sciences, University of KwaZulu-Natal
In South Africa, a group of citizen scientists who test water quality and log the results on a specialised app have helped keep the water supply for 4.3 million people clean.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘My boyhood football club wants to kill me’
~ How for-profit nursing home regulators can use the powers they already have to fix growing problems with poor-quality care
~ For-profit nursing homes are cutting corners on safety and draining resources with financial shenanigans − especially at midsize chains that dodge public scrutiny
~ Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger hint at a new west African currency: what it’ll take for it to succeed
~ Paris 2024: conflict in Ukraine and the Middle East threaten to turn the Olympic Games into a geopolitical battleground
~ Ghostbots: AI versions of deceased loved ones could be a serious threat to mental health
~ Freebirth, risk and the spectre of obstetric violence
~ The problem with seeing young sportspeople as athletes first, children second
~ How the Tudors dealt with food waste
~ Right to roam: paths to 2,500 public areas are being blocked by landowners due to outdated laws
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter