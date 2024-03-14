The PR silence around Princess Kate’s well-being fuels frenzy about photo mishap
By Terry Flynn, Graduate Director and Associate Professor, Master of Communications Management Program, McMaster University
Alex Sévigny, Associate Professor, Department of Communication Studies and Media Arts, McMaster University
Effective strategic communications about Kate Middleton’s condition would have helped the princess better protect her privacy, while building bridges of trust and transparency with the public.
- Thursday, March 14, 2024