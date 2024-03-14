Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Kyrgyzstan: Highly restrictive NGO legislation passed by parliament must be vetoed

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the news of Kyrgyzstan’s parliament passing a highly restrictive “Foreign Representatives” legislation to regulate civil society, Marie Struthers, Amnesty International’s Eastern Europe and Central Asia Director, said: “The passing of this legislation by parliament is deeply troubling. We have witnessed, over a decade ago in Russia and across the region, how similar legislation laid […] The post Kyrgyzstan: Highly restrictive NGO legislation passed by parliament must be vetoed appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
