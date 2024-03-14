Tolerance.ca
How conspiracy theories help to maintain Vladimir Putin’s grip on power in Russia

By Gemma Ware, Editor and Co-Host, The Conversation Weekly Podcast, The Conversation
As Russians head to the polls on March 15 for the presidential election, conspiracy theories are swirling everywhere. In this episode of The Conversation Weekly podcast, we speak to a disinformation expert about the central role these theories play in Vladimir Putin’s Russia.