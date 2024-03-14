Tolerance.ca
City mouse or country mouse? I collect mice from Philly homes to study how they got so good at urban living

By Megan Phifer-Rixey, Assistant Professor of Biology, Drexel University
Dusty barns, gleaming stables and damp basements. These are all places where you might find a house mouse – or a member of my research team.

I’m an evolutionary biologist, and my lab at Drexel University studies wild house mice. With help from Philly residents, we are collecting mice from high-rises and row homes to learn more about the impacts of city living on house mice. In short, we want to know whether there is any scientific basis to “The…The Conversation


