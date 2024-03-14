Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump nearly derailed democracy once − here’s what to watch out for in reelection campaign

By Richard L. Abel, Michael J. Connell Distinguished Professor of Law Emeritus, University of California, Los Angeles
Donald Trump tried to overturn the 2020 election results. But the work of others, from lawmakers to judges to regular citizens, stopped him. There are cautionary lessons in that for the 2024 election.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
