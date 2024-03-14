Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Remembering Cao Shunli, an inspiring Chinese activist

By Amnesty International
In late August 2013, I spoke to Cao Shunli on the phone. I never imagined it would be the last time we’d talk. We had made plans to meet a few weeks later in Hong Kong when she travelled through the city en route to Geneva, where she was due to attend a human rights […] The post Remembering Cao Shunli, an inspiring Chinese activist appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why do we usually sleep at night? What happens when we don’t sleep? Expert insights into this essential part of our lives
~ Grattan on Friday: Like Peter Dutton, John Gorton once had a nuclear plan. It didn’t end well
~ Japan: Groundbreaking same-sex marriage rulings a long-awaited victory for LGBTI rights
~ Another wave of blasphemy in Pakistan
~ In Georgia, a new political alliance looks to the future
~ Release of ‘missing papers’ from 2003 shines a light on how Australian troops were sent to fight the Iraq War
~ Only walking for exercise? Here’s how to get the most out of it
~ Is meth use really going up? Let’s look at the evidence behind the latest scary headlines
~ Large old trees are vital for Australian birds. Their long branches and hollows can’t be replaced by saplings
~ Should you be concerned about flying on Boeing planes?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter