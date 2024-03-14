Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In Georgia, a new political alliance looks to the future

By Arzu Geybullayeva
The new political alliance was announced at a turbulent time. Since the previous parliamentary election in 2020, Georgian domestic politics have been engulfed in a political crisis.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Another wave of blasphemy in Pakistan
~ Release of ‘missing papers’ from 2003 shines a light on how Australian troops were sent to fight the Iraq War
~ Only walking for exercise? Here’s how to get the most out of it
~ Is meth use really going up? Let’s look at the evidence behind the latest scary headlines
~ Large old trees are vital for Australian birds. Their long branches and hollows can’t be replaced by saplings
~ Should you be concerned about flying on Boeing planes?
~ The Jacqui Lambie Network is the latest victim of ‘cybersquatting’. It’s the tip of the iceberg of negative political ads online
~ India: Citizenship Amendment Act is a blow to Indian constitutional values and international standards
~ Remembering Cao Shunli, the inspiring Chinese activist
~ Why is the male body the scientific default when the female body drives the reproductive success of our species?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter