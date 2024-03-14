Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why is the male body the scientific default when the female body drives the reproductive success of our species?

By Edwina Preston, PhD Candidate, The University of Melbourne
American essayist Cat Bohannon loves a bit of pop culture to contextualise her ideas. Eve: How the Female Body Drove 200 Million Years of Human Evolution – her ambitious, funny, intelligent history of female evolution – is threaded with it.

The book opens with a futuristic scene from Prometheus, the 2012 prequel to Alien. Archaeologist Elizabeth Shaw is in an AI surgery pod, seeking a…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
