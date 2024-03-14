Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Only walking for exercise? Here’s how to get the most out of it

By Ken Nosaka, Professor of Exercise and Sports Science, Edith Cowan University
We’re living longer than in previous generations, with one in eight Australians aged over 85. But the current gap between life expectancy (“lifespan”) and health-adjusted life expectancy (“healthspan”) is about ten years. This means many of us live with significant health problems in our later years.

To increase our healthspan, we need planned, structured and regular physical activity (or exercise).…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
