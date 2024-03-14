Tolerance.ca
Is meth use really going up? Let’s look at the evidence behind the latest scary headlines

By Nicole Lee, Adjunct Professor at the National Drug Research Institute (Melbourne based), Curtin University
Widely reported data released from the National Wastewater Drug Monitoring Program this week appears to show the rising use of methamphetamine (also known as methylamphetamine). You may know it as speed (the powder form) or ice (the crystal form).



Read complete article

