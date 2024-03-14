Tolerance.ca
Large old trees are vital for Australian birds. Their long branches and hollows can’t be replaced by saplings

By Stanislav Roudavski, Senior Lecturer in Digital Architectural Design, The University of Melbourne
Alex Holland, Researcher at Deep Design Lab and PhD Candidate at Melbourne School of Design, The University of Melbourne
Jason Thompson, Associate Professor, Faculty of Medicine and Melbourne School of Design, The University of Melbourne
Philip Gibbons, Professor, Australian National University
When we make roads, houses or farmland, we often find large old trees in the way. Our response is often to lop off offending branches or even cut the tree down.

This is a bad idea. The more we learn about large old trees, the more we realise their fundamental importance to birds, mammals, insects, plants and other inhabitants. More…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
