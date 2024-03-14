Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The federal government’s new Administrative Review Tribunal must avoid the pitfalls of ‘jobs for mates’

By Kate Griffiths, Deputy Program Director, Budgets and Government, Grattan Institute
The former Administrative Appeals Tribunal was stacked with political appointments. The government must ensure the same does not happen with its replacement.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
