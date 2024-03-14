Undernourished, stressed and overworked: cost-of-living pressures are taking a toll on Australians’ health
By Nicole Black, Associate Professor of Health Economics, Monash University
Anthony Harris, Professor of Health Economics, Monash University
Danusha Jayawardana, Research Fellow in Health Economics, Monash University
David Johnston, Professor of Health Economics, Monash University
Despite signs that inflation is levelling off, Australians could feel the health impacts of high prices for a long time.
Wednesday, March 13, 2024