Human Rights Observatory

Human Rights Watch to End Its Celebrated Film Festival

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Opening night of the 2018 London Human Rights Watch Film Festival at the Barbican. © 2018 Laura Palmer (New York) –Human Rights Watch announced today that it would be closing its long-running film festival. Founded in 1988, the Human Rights Watch Film Festival showcased nearly 1,000 independent films, was presented in over 30 cities across the globe, and is the world’s longest running human rights film festival. “It’s with sadness and deep regret that we have made the difficult decision to close the Human Rights Watch Film Festival,” said Tirana Hassan, executive director…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
