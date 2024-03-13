Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Digital surveillance is omnipresent in China. Here’s how citizens are coping

By Ariane Ollier-Malaterre, Professeure de management et titulaire de la Chaire de recherche du Canada sur la régulation du digital dans la vie professionnelle et personnelle; Canada Research Chair in Digital Regulation at Work and in Life, Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)
State surveillance of citizens is growing all over the world, but it is a fact of daily life in China. People are developing mental tactics to distance themselves from it.The Conversation


© The Conversation
