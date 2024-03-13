Tolerance.ca
NZ urgently needs modern anti-slavery law – why is the legislation sitting in limbo?

By Petra Butler, Amo Matua–Executive Dean, Faculty of Law, University of Canterbury
Labour’s Modern Slavery Reporting Bill would require businesses to act if they suspect worker exploitation in their operations or supply chains. But will the National-led government support it?The Conversation


