Sex, zips and feminism: Erica Jong’s Fear of Flying has a joyful abandon rarely found in today’s sad girl novels
By Kath Kenny, Sessional academic, Department of Media, Communications, Creative Arts, Language, and Literature, Macquarie University
Erica Jong’s 1973 novel about one woman’s sexually daring search for freedom changed lives, and sold around 35 million copies. Though her racism now shocks, much of the book speaks to our moment.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, March 13, 2024