Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Vinegar and baking soda: a cleaning hack or just a bunch of fizz?

By Nathan Kilah, Senior Lecturer in Chemistry, University of Tasmania
A mix of vinegar and baking soda is a popular DIY cleaner – but it’s really inefficient. A chemist explains why you should reconsider using this fizzy mixture.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ To Really Help Migrants, Poland Should Stop Pushbacks at Belarus Border
~ Total solar eclipses provide an opportunity to engage with science, culture and history
~ Sex, zips and feminism: Erica Jong’s Fear of Flying has a joyful abandon rarely found in today’s sad girl novels
~ What are the most common symptoms of menopause? And which can hormone therapy treat?
~ Tennis anyone? Bad news for skiers as snow season could shrink by 78% this century
~ Christchurch attacks 5 years on: terrorist’s online history gives clues to preventing future atrocities
~ The ‘Bank of Mum and Dad’ is exposing older Australians to the risk of financial abuse
~ Russia is about to hold another presidential election. It needn’t bother
~ Despite positive steps in British Columbia, animal welfare in disaster management remains overlooked
~ What is gender-affirming care? A social worker and therapist working with trans people explains
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter