Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What is gender-affirming care? A social worker and therapist working with trans people explains

By Gio Dolcecore, Assistant Professor, Social Work, Mount Royal University
In late January, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith unveiled policies on gender-affirming care and parental rights. These policies want to change access to medical treatments, participation in athletics, and whether transgender children can use preferred pronouns and names in school.

Meanwhile, op-eds…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ To Really Help Migrants, Poland Should Stop Pushbacks at Belarus Border
~ Total solar eclipses provide an opportunity to engage with science, culture and history
~ Sex, zips and feminism: Erica Jong’s Fear of Flying has a joyful abandon rarely found in today’s sad girl novels
~ What are the most common symptoms of menopause? And which can hormone therapy treat?
~ Vinegar and baking soda: a cleaning hack or just a bunch of fizz?
~ Tennis anyone? Bad news for skiers as snow season could shrink by 78% this century
~ Christchurch attacks 5 years on: terrorist’s online history gives clues to preventing future atrocities
~ The ‘Bank of Mum and Dad’ is exposing older Australians to the risk of financial abuse
~ Russia is about to hold another presidential election. It needn’t bother
~ Despite positive steps in British Columbia, animal welfare in disaster management remains overlooked
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter